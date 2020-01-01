algorithm /ˈælɡəɹɪðəm/
Ordered steps that solve a mathematical problem. A precise step-by-step plan for a computational procedure that possibly begins with an input value and yields an output value in a finite number of steps. (Wiktionary)
data structure
Any way of storing and organizing data in a computer so that it can be accessed efficiently. (Wiktionary)
Chris Laux has been a practicing programmer for many years, lately working with JavaScript and Python. His interest in programming started in childhood when he discovered BASIC and Pascal for MS DOS. He lives in a small municipality near Munich, Germany. He believes the static display of algorithms and data structures in conventional textbooks and web pages can be much improved using modern animation techniques.